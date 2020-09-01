John Leguizamo says participating in politics is 'my civic duty'

It's not uncommon for celebrities to voice an interest in politics, and even tease a potential run for office, as was the case with John Leguizamo.

In 2018, the "When They See Us" actor said that he'd be willing to give up his acting career to make a difference in a political office.

While he's now told Fox News that he's not "personally" interested in pursuing politics, he's more than happy to promote others that are, having voiced support for Julian Castro, Andrew Yang and Joe Biden as candidates in the 2020 presidential election.

"I feel like it's my civic duty," he said of supporting his preferred candidates. "And If I have all this following, maybe I can help them register to vote because it's an important right, a sacred right to vote, and I want to make sure everybody gets a chance."

Another cause the comedian is passionate about is fostering Latinx representation in Hollywood, such as in his upcoming film "Critical Thinking," which he directed, as well as stars in as real-life chess coach Mario Martinez, who created a chess club as an outlet for Latinx children in the late 1990s.

"It's my whole life calling, I've been summoned," Leguizamo said of bringing Latinx stories to Hollywood. "We Latin people are the largest ethnic group in America and less than 4% of the faces in front of the camera in Hollywood, streamers and network."

The actor said that Latinx individuals add "1.3 trillion dollars to the U.S. economy," and urged America to "give us back something."

He continued: "Let our kids see themselves represented so they can understand that they are worthy, that they are important that they can be somebody."

In order to "visualize yourself in a successful future," Leguizamo said, it's important to "see yourself reflected in your history textbooks, in the literature you're reading and the movies you're seeing."

"Critical Thinking" is available to stream on video-on-demand services on Sept. 4.

Fox News' Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report