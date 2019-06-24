Scarborough slams Pence for 'lying' about treatment of migrant children: 'Read the Gospels again'

"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough blasted Vice President Pence and the Trump administration Monday over the living conditions for migrant children at U.S. border detention centers.

"This is deplorable," said Scarborough, highlighting a report on children inside a Texas facility where lawyers said they observed that "flu and lice outbreaks were going untreated, and children were filthy, sleeping on cold floors, and taking care of each other because of the lack of attention from guards."

Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski then accused Pence of lying about the "torturous positions" for children at the detention centers, playing a clip from a CNN interview the day before.

"Aren’t toothbrushes and blanket and medicine, basic conditions for kids, aren’t they a part of how the United States of America, the Trump administration treats children?" Jake Tapper asked Pence.

Pence called on Congress to "provide additional support to deal with the crisis at our southern border" and called it a "heartbreaking scene" that is being driven by human traffickers, as the number of migrants "overwhelm" the system.

"You're pathetic," Brzezinski responded to the Pence clip, prompting Scarborough to call out Pence's Christian faith.

“Mike Pence is lying about children living in torturous positions right there. Mike Pence, who claims to be a devout Christian. I’m sure he is, but he uses it as a political badge of honor. Mike should read the Gospels again and see what Jesus says about the treatment of little children," he said.

"You can start at Luke 17:2. Something about no stones being hung around people’s neck. You have got to explain to us, what does the administration think they are gaining by allowing children to walk around with lice and walk around without diapers and 8-year-olds having to take care of 2- or 3-year-olds?"