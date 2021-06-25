Joe Rogan slams Biden over lack of leadership: 'Everybody knows he’s out of his mind'

Podcast giant Joe Rogan slammed President Biden on Thursday, saying he’s not a "real leader" because "everybody knows he’s out of his mind."

Rogan and his guest, comedian Iliza Shlesinger, were discussing changes happening in the United States when the "Joe Rogan Experience" namesake took aim at Biden.

"In the future, they’re gonna be saying it's one of the most tumultuous periods in the history of the country," Rogan said.

Shlesinger chimed in, "We’ll look back and it will be scary. Everybody was afraid of getting canceled, people were eating each other, nobody was listening to science."

Shlesinger said Americans are "coming across as f-----g idiots," and Rogan quickly agreed.

"Well, we’re unhinged, in a lot of ways, and we’re not anchored down by a real leader. You know, we don’t really have a real leader in this country anymore," Rogan said. "You can say Joe Biden is the president, he’s our leader, and you’d be correct on paper but, I mean, everybody knows he’s out of his mind. He’s just barely hanging in there."

Rogan then addressed cancel culture and why so many people aren’t even happy with an apology once something causes viral outrage.

"There is a disconnect between other people, right, that’s happening when you’re attacking somebody online. They’re not near you, you’re not talking to them, they’re not a human, they are the other, and you can attack them in that way," Rogan said. "If they get taken down, they lose their job, people like it. It’s like you scored a point, you’re playing a video game, you killed a bad guy."