Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner break silence on divorce, address speculation about split

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are speaking out publicly for the first time since the pop star filed for divorce in a Miami court on Tuesday.

"Statement from the two of us," Jonas and Turner began in a post each shared to their Instagram accounts.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

JOE JONAS FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM SOPHIE TURNER

Documents reviewed by Fox News Digital show that Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from the "Game of Thrones" actress, 27, on Tuesday In Miami-Dade County. He is represented by Thomas J. Sasser, the attorney obtained by Tiger Woods in his own divorce.

The couple share two young daughters together, Willa, 3 and another daughter whose initials are identified in the filing as ‘D.J.’

Jonas called the marriage "irretrievably broken" in the filing.

Since rumors began circulating earlier this week that the couple were headed towards a divorce, media outlets have run multiple narratives, many of which identify Turner’s "partying" as a reason for their divorce – something the former couple denied in their statement.

The couple, who reportedly had a prenuptial agreement, recently sold the Miami home they purchased together in 2021 for $15 million.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.