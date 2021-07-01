Jinger Duggar talks about the 'deep, dark times' that accompany fame

Reality TV star Jinger Duggar opened up about the downfalls of fame during an upcoming interview on the "Dinner Party with Jeremy Fall" podcast.

"I think a lot of people do look into fame, and they think it's all beautiful, it's all wonderful, and yes, as I'm saying, there are tons of perks, but then, you also have to wrestle through a lot," Duggar said during the podcast, according to a preview obtained by People magazine on Thursday.

"They can think, 'Oh, you don't wrestle with anything, you don't struggle with being depressed one day,' you know? Or, like, your day hasn't gone as you want, and how do you get through that?

"I think it's been more challenging for me personally to figure out how to move past that, and how to truly open up to people."

Jinger was only 10 years old when her family rose to stardom with the reality television show "19 Kids and Counting."

"We have times where we’re walking through very challenging, deep, dark times," Duggar said in the podcast preview.

Duggar admitted she does "wrestle" with other people’s opinions of her and her family. Most recently her brother, Josh Duggar, was hit with child pornography charges. The former reality TV star pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"I'm like, 'Okay, I cannot put up with what the tabloids are saying today, I can't put up with other people's opinions of even family relationships, what they say about my family,'" Duggar said on the podcast.

"That's painful to hear and so in those times I just have to go back to, 'Okay, wait I'm not defined by what everyone's saying today, I'm not defined by these things, my identity is only found in Jesus Christ and because of who I am in Christ now, it doesn't matter.' I don't have to worry about other people's opinions of me and I think that's something that I wrestle with and I think my family wrestles with."