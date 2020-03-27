2020 Emmy Award eligibility and voting deadlines changed due to coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Television Academy is making changes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to halt TV production across the United States.

The Academy announced on Friday that “unprecedented challenges” resulting from the global pandemic have forced there to be extensions given to eligibility and voting deadlines for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

One major change is that the 2020 Emmy Award nominations announcement has been pushed back two weeks, from Tuesday, July 14, to Tuesday, July 28.

ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY WORKERS LOSE 120,000 JOBS, CALL FOR FEDERAL ASSISTANCE

The nomination round voting will now take place between July 2 through July 13 and the deadline for submissions has been pushed to June 5.

“As national and statewide directives and mandates on the COVID-19 pandemic remain fluid, the Television Academy and broadcast partner ABC will monitor recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the L.A. County Department of Public Health,” a rep said in a statement, according to TVLine.

2020 DAYTIME EMMYS POSTPONED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

In another effort to make health and safety a priority, all “For Your Consideration” events have been suspended, said The Hollywood Reporter.

But the dates for the Creative Arts and Primetime ceremonies are remaining the same -- Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC, respectively.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Revised Emmy Awards Calendar now reads as:

June 5: Entry deadline

July 2: Nominations-round voting begins

July 13: Nominations-round voting ends

July 28: Nominations announced

August 21: Final-round voting begins

August 31: Final-round voting ends