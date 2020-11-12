Jimmy Kimmel compares Trump and Biden's Veterans Day reactions, implies president did nothing

Jimmy Kimmel opened his late-night show on Wednesday by comparing the seemingly vastly different ways that Joe Biden and Donald Trump acknowledged Veterans Day.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host came out for his opening monologue, where he immediately got the ball rolling by thanking U.S. veterans for their service to the nation before quickly pivoting the conversation to a jab at Trump.

“First, I want to send best wishes to our veterans on Veterans Day,” he said. “Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I hope you felt appreciated today, because you are, by us at least. Our president, Donald Trump... this kinda tells you all you need to know about him, this was Joe Biden’s first tweet of the day today.”

The host read a tweet that Biden’s account posted around 11 a.m. EST that read: “Today, we honor the service of those who have worn the uniform of the Armed Forces of the United States. To our proud veterans—I will be a commander in chief who respects your sacrifice, understands your service, and will never betray the values you fought so bravely to defend.”

Kimmel compared that tweet to the first tweet of the day sent out by Trump just before 9 a.m. EST that read: “WE WILL WIN!”

The line was a reference to the president’s continued efforts to overturn the results of the election from last week.

“Actually, it was a retweet of himself…” Kimmel mocked.

Although the host made it seem like Trump didn’t acknowledge veterans on Wednesday, the president indeed shared a lengthy statement on the White House website a little after 10 a.m., about an hour prior to Biden’s tweet.

In addition, later in the day, Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery to mark Veterans Day. Kimmel, however, did in fact acknowledge Trump’s visit during his opening monologue.

“Trump did emerge from his bunker today, he visited Arlington Cemetery to lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown loser, I mean soldier — those were his words, not mine,” the host joked. “That was his only scheduled event of the week so far. He’s busy doing everything he can to maintain his tiny Cheeto-like grip on the presidency.”

Later in the day, Trump shared videos of his visit to the cemetery alongside Vice President Mike Pence.

Meanwhile, Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, laid a wreath at the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia.