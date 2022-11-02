Jimmy Fallon jokes he's 'in a lawsuit' with himself over Dolly Parton holiday duet

Late night host Jimmy Fallon joked that he is "in a lawsuit" with himself after the social media platform TikTok removed a clip he shared of his new holiday song with Dolly Parton.

Fallon recently posted a preview of his holiday duet with Parton, "Almost Too Early for Christmas," on TikTok, he told his audience on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night. The song is set to be officially released Friday, Nov. 4.

"So I talked about this last night. I put it on TikTok, with the song and said it’s out on Friday. And TikTok took it down. It’s illegal," he said as the audience laughed.

"Because it’s not out," he continued. "They said they couldn’t get the rights."

The host joked about the action he’d be taking against himself.

"So now I’m in a lawsuit with myself," he quipped.

"You’re suing yourself?" he was asked.

"I’m suing myself," Fallon replied.

Fallon played a portion of his duet with Parton on his show Monday and weighed in on the longstanding debate over the appropriate time to start listening to Christmas music, singling out the classic "All I Want for Christmas."

"And I thought, what better day to announce it than Halloween?" he asked. "People have that debate after Thanksgiving. They have that debate where they go, ‘Oh, can we listen to holiday music? Can we listen to Christmas music? Is it too early? Can we put on Mariah Carey now?’ I say, ‘Yeah, if it’s good, you should.'"

Fallon's holiday music is becoming a new tradition. He released a pandemic-themed holiday song last year with pop star Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion called "It Was A… (Masked Christmas)."

The comedian also collaborated with Parton, who he called one of his "favorite people of all time," for NBC’s upcoming two-hour holiday film special, "Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas," in which he's expected to perform.