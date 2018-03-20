Jim Carrey's latest controversial painting goes after Mark Zuckerberg

Jim Carrey is at it again.

The comedian shared his latest painting on Tuesday -- this time of Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg.

Carrey captioned the pic, "Who are you sharing your life with? #regulatefacebook."

The 56-year-old also included a quote from Zuckerberg that he made in 2004 when he was 19 years old. The quote came from an instant message exchange between Zuckerberg and a friend that was later made public.

"They trust me, dumb f---s," Carrey wrote on his painting, quoting Zuckerberg.

Carrey's painting comes as pressure mounts for the social media giant to be regulated in the same way Big Tobacco is.

Carrey's paintings first made a splash over the weekend when the comedian came under fire for a painting he made of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

“This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!” Carrey wrote in his tweet accompanying the portrait Saturday.

He then released a painting of President Trump as the Wicked Witch of the West on Monday.

"If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy... 'THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN'S FLYING MONKEYS," Carrey tweeted, in reference to the evil antagonist from "The Wizard of Oz."