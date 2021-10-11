Jill Duggar reveals she suffered a miscarriage during third pregnancy

Jill Duggar Dillard revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with her and her husband Derick Dillard's third child.

The "Counting On" star, 30, addressed her fans in an emotional video posted on YouTube Monday where she detailed the complete journey. The video starts with Jill and Derrick finding out they're pregnant and then telling their two sons, Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 4.

"We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby," the couple wrote in a statement on their website. "We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys' faces as we shared the news with them."

"However, a few days later we started miscarrying," their statement said. "Even though it was too early to tell the baby's gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard."

Jill and Derick, who married in 2014, explained the reasoning behind the name River. "One meaning for River is 'tranquil'…and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature," they said. Additionally, River is a word/name that is mentioned numerous times in the Bible.

"Our baby doesn't get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!" the couple said. "And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time."

Jill and Derick chose to part ways with TLC, the network behind "Counting On" and "19 Kids and Counting," in 2017.

In April, the pair reacted to Josh Duggar's arrest for possession of child pornography. In a statement to E!, they said, "We just learned this information. It is very sad."

At the time, Jill's sister Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo publicly denounced Josh's behavior. "We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh. While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice," she wrote.