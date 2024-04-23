Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Jill Duggar and her husband lay their stillborn daughter to rest: ‘We will love you forever’

Jill and Derick Dillard previously shared that their daughter was stillborn after dying in utero

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Jill Duggar Dillard shared details of her stillborn daughter's funeral.

The former "19 Kids and Counting" star shared a series of photos from the somber day on Instagram, giving fans insight into how she and her husband, Derick Dillard, chose to lay their daughter to rest.

"Isla Marie, our baby girl. We will love you forever & hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven. 🩷 Laid to rest 4.19.2024," she captioned the post.

The first picture in the carousel of photos showed a small white box placed on a table, with pink flowers and a stuffed bunny laid on top. The couple also chose to share photos of the pamphlet handed out to guests.

Jill and Derick Dillard with a split of a white casket

Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard laid their stillborn daughter to rest over the weekend. (Jill Duggar Dillard's Instagram)

In subsequent photos, Jill showed displays with some of Isla's clothes, toys, books and stuffed animals, as well as the pots and seeds handed out to attendees, with a message that read, "Plant this heart."

The comments section was full of messages of love and support from fans, with one writing, "A beautiful way to honor your baby. I’m so sorry," and another sharing, "I’m so sorry , my first daughter was born still at full term 27 years ago. The smallest caskets are the heaviest."

Jill and Derick first shared the news of their daughter's stillbirth nearly two weeks ago on Instagram.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard," the caption read. "Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero. From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby."

Derick and Jill Dillard in Time Square

Jill and Derick first shared the news that their daughter was stillborn in mid-April on Instagram. (D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

"Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world," the caption continued. "We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie."

The couple is also parents to three sons; Israel David, 9, Samuel Scott, 6, and Frederick "Freddy" Michael, 21 months

