Jessica Walter, 'Arrested Development' and 'Archer' star, dead at 80

Award-winning actress Jessica Walter has died, Fox News can confirm. She was 80.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica," Walter's daughter, Brooke Bowman, said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

"A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre," the statement concluded.

With a career spanning over five decades, Walter's recent credits include starring as Lucille Bluth on "Arrested Development," which earned her both Emmy and SAG nods.

Walter also voiced Malory Archer on the animated series "Archer."