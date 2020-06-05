Clint Eastwood, 90, grateful for his large 'close' family, says insider

Clint Eastwood turned 90 last week and is feeling grateful as he enters into a new decade of his life.

The esteemed director “keeps in touch with all eight of his children and their families" an insider told Closer Weekly. “He’s taken great comfort that at this time of his life, all his kids are close.”

Eastwood is also grateful for his girlfriend, Christina Sandera. The pair have been together since 2014.

“He’s truly happy with her,” the insider said. “She’s fun, easygoing and his kids like her, too. She’s on an even keel like he is.”

The Oscar-winner's son, Scott Eastwood, dished on the family's plans to celebrate Clint's major birthday last week.

"We're going to do just a family thing," the 34-year-old actor revealed to Access. "Very, very calm, very mellow. He doesn't really like birthdays." He said the family planned a "have a nice lunch" instead of a fancier dinner.

"We'll sneak a cake in there, definitely," Scott said. "He probably won't like it, but we'll put one in."

His mother is Jacelyn Reeves, whom Clint maintained a romance with for several years. The former couple also had a daughter named Kathryn.

Clint was married twice to Maggie Johnson, from 1953 to 1984, and Dina Ruiz, from 1996 to 2014, but had multiple affairs and longtime partners throughout his life.

