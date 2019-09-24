Jessica Simpson celebrates 100-pound weight loss since giving birth 6 months ago

Jessica Simpson couldn't be prouder of herself.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her weight loss journey -- since giving birth to 6-month-old daughter Birdie Mae in May -- with her followers.

"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜)," Simpson wrote alongside a photo of herself rocking a head-to-toe black outfit.

"My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again," the mom of three continued. "Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder. 💚"

Many of Simpson's fans praised the business mogul. "You always look so beautiful, but especially today. You are an absolute inspiration to all of us," one commenter wrote.

"I'm crying 💓💓💓💓💓I love you Jessica! Always beautiful but I'm so proud of you!" commented another person.

"💛 Love your honesty," stated one individual. "You're such a positive role model for mamas and women!"

In addition to Birdie Mae, Simpson and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, 40, share two children together: daughter Maxwell, 7 and son Ace, 6.