Jessica Simpson turned to diet pills after record label CEO Tommy Mottola asked her to drop 15 pounds at 17

Jessica Simpson has revealed she was pressured to lose weight when she was a teenager just as her singing career was taking off.

In her upcoming memoir, "Open Book," the 39-year-old singer writes that she was allegedly asked to lose 15 pounds at age 17 by Tommy Mottola, former CEO and chairman of Sony Music Entertainment, before she was signed, according to People.

The mother of three revealed she first sang for Mottola on her 17th birthday. He was employed as Sony Music Entertainment's CEO and chairman at the time.

"You gotta lose fifteen pounds," the Jessica Simpson Collection founder recalled Mottola telling her.

"What?" Simpson claimed she responded.

"That's what it takes to be Jessica Simpson," Mottola responded, according to Simpson.

Simpson revealed she weighed 118 pounds and was 5-foot-3 at the time. Mottola's request led the singer to turn to diet pills in order to drop to 103 pounds.

She would continue to pop diet pills for "the next twenty years," she reveals in the book.

Also at age 17, Simpson said she began taking sleeping pills in an effort to get the voices in her head to stop taunting her about her weight.

"I started hearing voices when I was alone at night, waiting for the sleeping pill to kick in 'Do more sit-ups, fat a--,'" she writes.

Simpson said she ultimately reached Mottola's weight goal ahead of the release of her second album, "Irresistible." However, the excitement of her album release was masked by her memory of being "so freaking hungry," she writes in the novel.

From there, Simpson would find herself being asked by record execs to "show more skin," she claims.

Simpson's memoir comes out February 4 and it also delves into her past struggle with substance abuse.

According to People, Simpson describes hitting rock bottom when she realized she had to stop drinking after she was unable to dress her kids on Halloween morning around 7:30 a.m.

She also reveals past sexual abuse she endured as a young girl.