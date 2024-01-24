Jessica Biel finds eating in the shower ‘deeply satisfying’

Jessica Biel is taking her bath time to a whole new level.

While most people enjoy adding bubbles or candles during the relaxing moment, the "Candy" actress likes to indulge in a snack.

Biel, 41, shared "pro tips" on how to eat "shower-appropriate" items and answered fan questions on social media on Tuesday.

"I'm just so thrilled everyone's so interested. I want to start a movement, a shower eating movement … I think for people who are multitasking, it's just going to be such a huge relief in so many ways," Biel said on TikTok.

The shower conversation stemmed from a video she posted in late December, when she confessed that she loves to eat and drink during bath time.

Personally, Biel enjoys eating cereal, yogurt and popsicles, and drinking coffee or tea during her showers.

Biel continued her video with "rules" when eating in the shower.

"A ledge is really helpful, something that you can stick your cup, your yogurt container, your coffee, your espresso, whatever it is you're enjoying," Biel shared. "I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge … it's pretty simple guys, you can do this. I find it deeply satisfying."

When a fan asked Biel, "I need her to explain HOW she eats said 'shower appropriate' items without getting water in it??" she responded with a witty explanation.

"Only tricky thing is when you're chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed because I still like to get under the water while I'm chewing, and for whatever reason I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water … that's the pro-tip, chew … do not let the shower water in. There you go, enjoy your shower consuming."

Biel gained a tremendous amount of support from her followers for her showering habits.

"Currently eating a bag of Doritos in the bath while watching this," one comment read.

Another fan wrote, "I got four kids, they eat my food, I stand behind this 100 percent since it’s the only place I have privacy."



"I think it’s just called hiding from your family. That’s what I call it," one follower added.

The "7th Heaven" alum tied the knot in Fasano, Italy, in 2012 to former NSYNC band member Justin Timberlake. The couple shares two sons, Silas and Phineas.