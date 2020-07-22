Actor Jeremy Strong 'begged' Aaron Sorkin 'to spray him with real tear gas' for Netflix film, director says

Some actors go to extreme lengths in order to prepare themselves for upcoming roles, and Jeremy Strong is no different.

The stage and screen method actor -- whose titles include "The Big Short” and “Molly’s Game,” among others -- held nothing back to prep for his role in the Netflix film “The Trial of the Chicago 7," according to director Aaron Sorkin.

“Jeremy begged me to spray him with real tear gas,” Sorkin told Vanity Fair of the film, which tells the story of "what was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention" that "turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard," per the movie's synopsis.

The protest organizers -- Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale -- were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and "the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history."

During the filming of the riot scenes on location at Grant Park, Sorkin said he hired former police officers for dramatic effect and told the publication Strong demanded one of the officers throw him to the ground before every take.

On Wednesday, Netflix also shared a first look at the film and revealed the streaming release date: Oct. 16.

In addition to Strong, 41, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Given its slated release date, the film will also be eligible for Oscar contention.