‘The Crown’ Season 5 filming postponed until 2021: report

“The Crown” won’t return to Netflix until 2022 due to a production break.

Left Bank Pictures, the company that produces “The Crown,” plans to resume filming for Season 5 in June 2021, Deadline reported.

The delay in filming, however, is reportedly not related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Sources told the outlet that the show usually takes extended breaks during filming.

‘THE CROWN’ RENEWED FOR 6TH SEASON AFTER NETFLIX CREATOR SAID SEASON 5 WOULD BE END

There was a two-year gap between the release of Seasons 2 and 3. Season 4 was released on Netflix in 2019.

Because Season 5 isn't beginning filming until next year, the sixth and final season won’t film until 2022, according to the outlet.

QUEEN ELIZABETH HONORS MILITARY IN PERSONAL STATEMENT: ‘I KNOW THE PRIDE SERVICE PERSONNEL TAKE IN THEIR DUTY’

The latest revelation comes after the writer and creator of the show announced that “The Crown” would have a Season 6 after it was previously announced that Season 5 would be the show’s last.

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," the show’s writer and creator Peter Morgan said in a statement.

PRINCESS MARGARET’S LADY-IN-WAITING SAYS ROYAL 'DIDN'T BELIEVE IN DIVORCE': 'SHE HAD NO CHOICE'

Morgan continued: “To be clear, series six will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Olivia Colman will portray Queen Elizabeth II for Season 5 “before she passes the crown to Imelda Staunton,” Netflix revealed.

Left Bank Pictures and Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.