Jeremy Renner's New Year starts in 'critical' condition in hospital, Heidi Klum rings in 2023 with husband

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Celebrities Jeremy Renner and Heidi Klum had very different starts to 2023.

Celebrities Jeremy Renner and Heidi Klum had very different starts to 2023. (Theo Wargo/Frazer Harrison)

NEW YEAR'S ACCIDENT - Actor Jeremy Renner hospitalized in 'critical but stable condition' following snow plowing accident. Continue reading here…

HAPPY 2023 - Heidi Klum shares cheeky snap, hits the mountain to ring in New Year. Continue reading here…

‘SUFFERED ABUSE’ - Steven Tyler's accuser Julia Holcomb speaks out on allegations of childhood sexual assault. Continue reading here…

‘NEPOTISM AT ITS BEST’ - 'Wheel of Fortune' fans outraged over Pat Sajak's comment about daughter Maggie. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74. Continue reading here…

THOSE WE REMEMBER - Stars we've lost in 2022. Continue reading here…

Alexandra Daddario showed off her fit physique in snaps shared to Instagram.

Alexandra Daddario showed off her fit physique in snaps shared to Instagram. (Instagram)

VACATION MODE - 'The White Lotus' star Alexandra Daddario bares all in sizzling snap: ‘Take a vacation from your problems.’ Continue reading here…

MARIE'S MAN - Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World. Continue reading here…

ROYAL RIFT - Prince Harry states he wants his father and brother 'back,' alleges planting of stories in upcoming interviews. Continue reading here…

KISSING DETAILS - Kate Hudson reveals her best on-screen kiss and which co-star should be 'canceled' after their smooch. Continue reading here…

