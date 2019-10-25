Jeremy Renner's ex-wife asks court for protection from him amid custody battle: report

Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife is seeking legal protection from him amid a bitter custody battle for their daughter.

Per legal documents obtained by TMZ, Sonni Pacheco, 28, is asking the court to provide safe conditions for her and their nanny as they prepare to give depositions about the case. Pacheco has previously claimed she was threatened by the 48-year-old actor, which he denies.

According to the documents, Pacheco is asking the judge to set aside a room at a courthouse where she and her nanny’s deposition can take place under more secure circumstances. She notes that people can’t bring firearms or weapons into a courthouse.

JEREMY RENNER SHUTS DOWN HIS BIZARRE APP CLAIMING TROLLS TOOK IT OVER BY IMPERSONATING HIM

Reps for Renner did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The gossip site previously cited other court documents alleging that Renner stuck a gun in his mouth and threatened to kill himself and Pacheco. She claimed he fired the gun into the ceiling while their 6-year-old daughter was asleep in her bedroom. Pacheco also alleged Renner left cocaine on a bathroom counter that was reachable by their daughter.

JULIE ANDREWS SAYS THERAPY ‘SAVED' HER LIFE AFTER HER FIRST MARRIAGE ENDED

The nanny reportedly filed a declaration in Pacheco's petition confirming the firing of the weapon into the ceiling. The documents allege that Renner blamed the nanny for his decision to shoot the gun.

“You’re the reason I pulled the trigger. Do you think if my blood and brains are all over my bedroom floor, do you think that you would be living this lifestyle in this mansion,” he reportedly told the nanny.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear what Renner’s issue with their nanny is. However, his representative previously provided a statement on his ex-wife’s allegations to Fox News.

JEREMY RENNER DEBUTS AMAZON 'STOREFRONT' AFTER SHUTTING DOWN HIS APP DUE TO TROLLS

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” a rep for Renner wrote. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonnie’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Meanwhile, Pacheco told Fox News in a statement: "My focus is and has always been on the safety and well-being of my 6-year-old daughter. I have full confidence that the facts will come out in court. I applaud the brave women who have come forward to provide declarations based on their own independent concerns for my child's safety.”

The “Avengers” actor responded to his ex-wife’s claims with his own court filing alleging that Pacheco tried to humiliate him by sharing his nude photos with their custody evaluator in an effort to embarrass him. He also alleged she has a sex obsession that is creating an unhealthy environment for their kid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Renner and Pacheco tied the knot in 2014, and Pacheco filed for divorce later that year, citing “irreconcilable differences,” People magazine reported. According to documents obtained by the outlet in September of this year, Pacheco filed a request for sole legal and physical custody of Ava with the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. In addition, Pacheco is also asking for monitored visitation when Renner is with Ava.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.