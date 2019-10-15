Jeremy Renner claims sex-obsessed ex-wife shared nude photos of him

Jeremy Renner claims his ex-wife used nude photos of him as a humiliation tactic in their ongoing battle for custody of their 6-year-old daughter.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Renner, 48, claims that his ex, Sonnie Pacheco, 28, sent his nudes to their custody evaluator in an effort to embarrass him. The “Avengers” star tied the knot with Pacheco in 2014 but split after just 10 months. They share daughter Ava and are currently locked in a bitter battle for custody over her.

According to the gossip site, Renner acknowledges that he and Pacheco sent each other nude photographs during their marriage. She reportedly sent images of his genitals to their lawyers and evaluator “for no other purpose than to cause me extreme embarrassment.”

JEREMY RENNER SHUTS DOWN HIS BIZARRE APP CLAIMING TROLLS TOOK IT OVER BY IMPERSONATING HIM

Renner claims that Pacheco conveniently left out that she began the nude photo exchange as well with any racy photos of herself. The “Hawkeye” actor suggests that Pacheco is obsessed with his sex life and the sex lives of those around him. He alleges that she found photos of his nanny online and presented those to lawyers as well.

TMZ also reports that Renner believes his wife’s sex obsession is having a negative impact on their daughter. He notes that Pacheco makes sexually explicit sculptures that young Ava is then exposed to.

The revelations come in response to shocking allegations made by Pacheco that Renner threatened to kill himself and wanted her dead.

JEREMY RENNER DEBUTS AMAZON 'STOREFRONT' AFTER SHUTTING DOWN HIS APP DUE TO TROLLS

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” a rep for Renner wrote to Fox News. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonnie’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Pacheco, as well as Renner’s attorney, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

According to other documents obtained by TMZ, Renner also allegedly stuck a gun in his mouth and threatened to kill himself. Pacheco claimed he fired the gun into the ceiling while their daughter was asleep in her bedroom. Pacheco also alleged Renner left cocaine on a bathroom counter that was reachable by Ava.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Renner, Pacheco insisted, has a history of substance abuse and has harmed her verbally and emotionally, the outlet reported.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.