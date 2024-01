Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Emma Stone has been massively successful as an actress, but she has another goal in life she has yet to achieve.

Stone has revealed that she is a big "Jeopardy!" fan and that she has been trying for years to be cast on the popular game show.

"I apply every June," she explained in an interview with Variety's Award Circuit podcast.

‘JEOPARDY!’ FANS BLAST CONTESTANTS MISSING POP CULTURE QUESTIONS: ‘NONE OF THOSE NERDS KNEW THE ANSWER’

She clarified, "I don’t want to go on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy.’ I want to earn my stripes."

According to Stone, "You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I’ve never gotten on the show. I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on ‘Jeopardy.'"

She called "Jeopardy!" her "favorite" show, and insisted it was her "dream" to be a contestant.

As for the process of testing, she said, "They just say, ‘We’ll let you know in the next nine to 12 months if you got on the show.’ And guess what, I haven’t gotten on the show."

"Jeopardy!" has been undergoing many changes over the past couple of years. After longtime host Alex Trebek died in 2020 from pancreatic cancer, the show scrambled to find a suitable replacement for him. Several people auditioned, and it was not until 2022 that actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik and former "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings were named permanent hosts of the show.

‘JEOPARDY!’ CONTESTANT ACCUSED OF BEING ‘DISRESPECTFUL,' OTHERS ‘PATHETIC’ IN WILD MOMENTS OF 2023

In May, when the writers' strike began, Bialik stepped away from hosting duties even though the show worked around the lack of writers by recycling old clues. She has since stated that she is very pro-union.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Even when the strike was declared over, she did not return to the show. Jennings has handled all hosting duties this season, and last month, it was announced that Bialik would be stepping away altogether.

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news," the 48-year-old actress wrote in a statement on her Instagram. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Big Bang Theory" star added that she was "honored" to have been nominated for an Emmy this year for hosting the show and wrote, "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you," Bialik concluded her post.