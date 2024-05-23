Céline Dion 'almost died' during stiff person syndrome battle

Céline Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022, a largely unknown neurological disorder that nearly killed her.

Ahead of an upcoming interview with the singing sensation, Hoda Kotb revealed on Thursday's episode of "Hoda and Jenna" that Dion "almost died" while battling the disorder.

"Céline Dion at some point — she is now much better — but, at some point, she almost died, which is something that she says, and it was a scary time," Kotb said while sharing details of her sit-down with the award-winning singer.

"It was a scary time."

Kotb noted, "She was diagnosed with a terrible disease and, at one point, she wondered if she was going to make it, whether she was going to live through it.

"A lot of people are wondering what happened, what was wrong," and had asked Dion about the "possibility of a comeback."

"We’ve missed her, and it was a very emotional interview," Kotb said. "We’ll see where she is on her journey of coming back, but I know people are cheering her on."

Dion recently returned to the spotlight for the first time in months to attend the Grammy Awards in February. She has largely remained focused on her health after revealing her stiff person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022. It's rare neurological disorder that can cause muscle spasms and mobility issues.

The "Power of Love" singer was initially supposed to perform a limited run of her Courage World Tour at Resorts World in 2021, but by January 2022, Dion announced a string of concert dates had to be canceled due to "severe and persisted muscle spasms" that prevented her from performing.

By the end of the year, Dion revealed in an emotional video shared online she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

Stiff person syndrome is defined by the Cleveland Clinic as "a rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). People with this condition first experience a stiffening of the muscles of their trunk followed, over time, by the development of stiffness and rigidity in the legs and other muscles in the body."

The autoimmune disease can cause muscle spasms and affect mobility issues, and Dion postponed concerts into the 2024 season.

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what has been causing all of the spasms I've been having," she said. "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

The singer's upcoming documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion," will focus on Dion's love of the stage and her battle to continue performing amid her diagnosis. A trailer for the film showed Dion breaking down in tears.

"I’m working hard every day, but I have to admit, it’s been a struggle," she said. "I miss it so much. The people, I miss them.

"If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. And I won’t stop. I won’t stop."

The Irene Taylor-directed film will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning June 25.