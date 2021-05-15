'Jeopardy!' fans stunned by 'Bennifer' clue in episode filmed weeks before J. Lo, Ben Affleck's reunion

"Jeopardy!" fans were in disbelief Friday night as the episode filmed weeks prior to its airing appeared to predict Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck' s reunion.

The popular game show's first clue of the night quizzed contestants on which celebrity couple was known to the public as "Bennifer." Pop culture diehards know the answer is Lopez and Affleck and went wild on Twitter, given the former engaged couple's meetups and Montana vacation in recent weeks.

"Wait the @Jeopardy had a #Bennifer question today??? Are they psychics???" asked one stunned viewer on Twitter.

"Jeopardy had a question about ‘Bennifer’ on the episode that aired today. How does it keep up with the news like that??" another said.

JENNIFER LOPEZ MIGHT STILL OWN BEN AFFLECK’S ENGAGEMENT RING, SINGER’S FORMER PUBLICIST SAYS

"Why was ‘Bennifer’ the first answer on jeopardy tonight lol," one tweet reads.

"This would have been filmed well before Bennifer 2.0 Also, c’mon Justin. #Jeopardy," one user pointed out.

"I’m pretty sure @Jeopardy called the reunion of @BenAffleck and @JLo- they were the answer of the ‘Bennifer’ clue that aired tonight despite being filmed WEEKS AGO prior to their little romantic getaway. What a power this show has," someone else tweeted.

Others begged to know "how producers knew this would happen." The clue was read aloud by guest host Bill Whitaker. Adding to both the confusion and obsession with Friday night's episode was the fact that Justin, a contestant who attempted to answer the question, guessed incorrectly: "Who are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Aniston?"

'JEOPARDY!' CLOSE TO NAMING ALEX TREBEK'S PERMANENT REPLACEMENT AFTER MONTHS OF GUEST HOSTS

All eyes have been on the former couple in recent weeks as they've been spotted together more than once after Lopez split from former fiance Alex Rodgriguez.

The couple was engaged from 2002 to 2004 after meeting on the set of " Gigli," with Affleck proposing with a striking pink sparkler.

Despite the relationship ending well over a decade ago, Lopez, now 51, may still own the ring. "As far as I know, Jen has never returned the ring," the star’s former publicist Rob Shuter told "Access." "So if things move forward with these two, gosh she’s already got the ring."

The former publicist, who worked for Lopez when she was first with Affleck, seems confident that things are going to "move forward."

"My sources are telling me they are back together," he revealed. "Jennifer falls hard and she falls fast and so these two, they’re definitely a couple, they’re together."

