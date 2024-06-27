Expand / Collapse search
Jeopardy

'Jeopardy!' leaves fans confused over 'steamy' but misleading Disney Channel clue

The 'Jeopardy!' clue about Zendaya referenced her newest film 'Challengers' and Disney Channel

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
"Jeopardy!" confused viewers with a misleading clue during Tuesday night's show.

The clue in question about actress Zendaya, which referenced her recent film "Challengers," was technically correct, but tripped up some due to the actress's main claim to Disney Channel fame.

"Before somehow making tennis steamy in 2024, this single-named star guested on Disney Channel’s ‘Good Luck Charlie,'" the clue said.

Zendaya smiles

Zendaya guest starred in one episode of Disney Channel's "Good Luck, Charlie." (James Devaney/GC Images)

Although "Jeopardy!" contestant Staci Garner guessed Zendaya correctly, the clue left people confused online as the actress only appeared in one episode of "Good Luck Charlie."

"jeopardy just falsely stated that zendaya starred in 'good luck, charlie," a user online wrote on X.

Another wrote, "Zendaya was not on ‘Good Luck, Charlie’… right?"

"The one crossover episode?" another X user asked.

Zendaya and Bella Thorne on the set of Shake It Up

"Shake It Up" starred 12-year-old Bella Thorne and 13-year-old Zendaya. (Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

Zendaya's career began with the Disney Channel show "Shake It Up." The 27-year-old starred in the three-season series alongside Bella Thorne. "Good Luck Charlie" starred fellow Disney star Bridgit Mendler.

Zendaya, an Emmy Award-winning actress, went on to star in HBO's "Euphoria," "The Greatest Showman" and the "Spider-Man" franchise starring her boyfriend, Tom Holland.

Zendaya and Holland first sparked romance rumors in 2016 while filming "Spider-Man: Homecoming," but their relationship wasn't publicly confirmed for another five years.

Holland shared a photo of the two on Zendaya's 25th birthday, writing: "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx."

Zendaya and Tom Holland at the Spider Man premiere

Fans first speculated Zendaya and Tom Holland were dating in 2016. (Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Tom Holland and Zendaya watch a tennis match

Tom Holland and Zendaya watch Carlos Alcaraz of Spain play Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the men's final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 17. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

While their relationship is public knowledge, the two keep the details private.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland told GQ in 2021.

"The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things you wish were your own," Zendaya explained to the outlet. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

