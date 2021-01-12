Packers' Aaron Rodgers reveals he will guest host 'Jeopardy!'

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and after another spectacular individual performance during the regular season, Rodgers is likely to win another NFL MVP award.

On Tuesday, Rodgers revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he will be one of the guest hosts filling in for the late Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!."

"One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek," Rodgers said on the show. "And being able to be on ‘Jeopardy!’ years ago -- even though my wardrobe outfit wasn’t the greatest choice … they are doing some guest hosting spots and … I have the opportunity to do one of those."

In 2015, Rodgers was a guest on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" and he beat out Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, as well as astronaut Mark Kelly, despite not winning in Final Jeopardy.

Rodgers said that he is excited about the opportunity to guest host for a show he grew up watching.

Rodgers and the Packers will shift their attention to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Rodgers finished the 2020 NFL season with 4.299 passing yards, 51 total touchdowns (48 passing, 3 rushing), and only five interceptions.