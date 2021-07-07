'Jeopardy!' fans upset over Ohio State question that was 'too easy'

What is a no-brainer?

Angry "Jeopardy!" fans lashed out over a final question Tuesday they said was "too easy" and is a sign the game show isn’t "trying anymore."

In a Final Jeopardy question with the category "colleges and universities," guest host Sanjay Gupta asked contestants which school had recently trademarked the word "The."

"In 2019 this public university attempted to trademark the word "The" for use on clothing and hats," the question read.

All three contestants got the right answer — "The" Ohio State University — prompting viewers to bash it as a question so no-duh, it wasn’t even fun.

"That’s the easiest final jeopardy answer I’ve ever seen and it made me SO MAD," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Easiest Final Jeopardy ever," a second observer griped.

Another added, "Tonight’s Final Jeopardy was a GIMME."

Others proclaimed it was by far the least challenging final question the show has ever aired.

"That was the easiest final @Jeopardy question ever," another fan fumed.

Ultimately, the show’s current champ Courtney Shah, a community college teacher from Portland, Ore., used the simple question to add $4,000 to her total winnings of $118,558.

Ohio State’s move to trademark one of the most common words in the English language was covered widely by the news media in August 2019.