‘Jeopardy!’ fans slam game show for ‘petty’ puzzle amid ‘Wheel of Fortune’ diss in bizarre contest

Beloved game show fans called 'Wheel of Fortune' dig 'savage'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Game show fans are battling over whether "Jeopardy!" or "Wheel of Fortune" is better. 

Pluto TV, a streaming television service, posted a contest called "Battle of the Fandoms" on its social media where "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" were competing in the same bracket. 

"Jeopardy!" appeared to make a pass at "Wheel of Fortune" on Instagram to win over fans amid the bizarre contest. 

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' HOST PAT SAJAK TACKLES CONTESTANT IN BIZARRE MOMENT THAT HAS FANS PUZZLED

On "Jeopardy!’s" Instagram post, a photo of the "Wheel of Fortune" puzzle spelled out "V _ TING F_R JE_PARDY!" with the category titled "What are you doing?"

Fans rushed to the comment section to share their inputs on which beloved game show they prefer. 

"Lol this is petty (since Jeopardy! Is going head-to-head with WoF in the bracket) — and I am here for it," one commenter wrote. 

Another comment read, "What is, ‘Jeopardy Would Be Nothing Without Wheel of Fortune?’"

Some "Jeopardy!" fans expressed that they won’t be voting for the show hosted by Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. 

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' FANS OUTRAGED OVER PAT SAJAK'S COMMENT ABOUT DAUGHTER MAGGIE: 'NEPOTISM AT ITS BEST'

"I won't, Wheel is better by a mile."

People who favor "Jeopardy!" were outspoken that they enjoy "Wheel of Fortune" hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White over Jennings and Bialik.  

Others called the game show dig "savage."

After the results showed "Jeopardy!" is favored over "Wheel of Fortune," the show is moving on to the next round-up against BBC’s "Top Gear."

The game show competition comes on the heels of "Jeopardy!" fans being outspoken about the hosting schedule. 

In February, "Jeopardy!" fans were furious about the upcoming hosting lineup.

KATY PERRY, PAT SAJAK, MAYIM BIALIK TRASHED BY FANS: TV HOSTS UNDER FIRE IN COMPETITION SHOWS

Game show producer Sarah Foss announced the host schedule on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast. She clarified which dates actress Bialik and former champion Jennings will take over the beloved game show.

"Ken Jennings will be back on March 10, and then he will continue the rest of his syndicated run, which will take us through April 28," she explained. "Then Mayim will take over on May 1, and she’ll take us all the way through the summer."

"Jeopardy!" fans blasted the game show lineup, since Jennings, 48, won’t appear on their screens until September 2023.

"Simply begging the Jeopardy team to stop giving Mayim a platform…she just is not an engaging host," one Twitter user wrote.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending