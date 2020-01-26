Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Kobe Bryant: 'We will miss you forever'

Jennifer Lopez is mourning the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant along with the rest of the world.

The 50-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to post a touching tribute to the late Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna -- who also died in the helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. -- as well as to send her thoughts and prayers to Vanessa Bryant.

"Family," Lopez began her tribute.

"As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him ... this is the truth that rings out the loudest ... family is what matters most," she added of her and fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez continued: "We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now.

"I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events," she added. "The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak."

Lopez then gave her condolences to all of the families who lost a loved one in Sunday's terrible tragedy.

"To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all," she wrote. "Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever.

"Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔,' Lopez concluded her post.

Along with her message, Lopez shared multiple photos, which included one of the Bryant family, a picture her and Rodriguez with the Bryants, a photo of Gianna, among others.

Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players of all-time and a superstar who transcended sports, was killed along with his daughter Gianna, on Sunday morning in a fiery helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. He was 41.