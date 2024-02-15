Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift floated as Katy Perry's 'American Idol' replacement

Katy Perry’s announcement that she’s quitting "American Idol" after seven seasons has left people wondering who will fill her shoes.

"Idol" fans have been speculating which A-list celebrity will shake things up on the competition show after Perry’s surprise exit.

Viewers could see a blast from the past join current judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

"A return from the past is on the cards," a show insider told DailyMail. "J.Lo will be asked to come back. When people come back, things work... people like nostalgia, and people like Jen. It would be a big get to get her back."

Lopez judged "American Idol" in 2011 for season 10. She additionally returned for seasons 11, 13, 14 and 15.

Other celebrity names that have been floated include mega-pop star Taylor Swift.

"She will be offered the job," according to the media outlet. "That is a long shot. They are just thinking about what would be the best-case scenario, namely to get the biggest star in the world. But they aren't holding their breath on getting Taylor."

The discussion of a new "American Idol" judge comes on the heels of Perry preparing to leave the show. The "Roar" singer found herself at the center of backlash and controversy during her time as a judge.

Earlier this week, the pop star revealed her plans to quit the popular competition show during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,’" Perry, 39, announced.

"I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much… It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat," she added.

Perry additionally confirmed her announcement on social media.

"Let’s play two truths and a lie: 1. I beat @usher at Monopoly Deal. 2. I’m headlining Rock in Rio this September. 3. This is my last season on @americanidol," she wrote on her Instagram caption.

From previously being accused of "mom-shaming" to her questionable critiques, here are several controversial moments Perry faced during her time on "American Idol."

In March 2023, Perry was accused of being a "bully" and "mom-shaming" contestant Sara Beth Liebe by some fans.

At the start of her audition, Liebe stated she was 25 years old when the judges balked and said that she looked like a teenager.

"Bless, you guys are my favorite," Liebe replied. "I have three kids."

She added, "If Katy lays on the table I think I'm going to pass out." Perry then quipped, "Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much."

The "California Gurls" singer went on to ask Liebe if singing was her dream after the contestant revealed being a mother hadn’t left her much time for herself, and she was trying for the first time outside of karaoke and church choir.

"If it’s not your dream, you might need to leave because there’s a lot of dreams behind you," Perry told Liebe, referring to other contestants waiting to sing.

Fans of the show were quick to criticize Perry on social media.

"Boo to Katy Perry for mom shaming Sara Beth," one viewer wrote. "Insinuating that she has been ‘laying on the table too much’ to have 3 kids by age 25. A young mother following a dream while raising her children should be raised up not put down. #AmericanIdol."

"I really do not like how Katy Perry just treated Sara Beth on #AmericanIdol I don’t watch this show at all and my tv was already on the channel but what I witnessed was not right," another person wrote on X. "They let Katy Perry bully this woman on live national tv before she even started singing. So ugly."

Others disagreed, however, with one person posting, "Katy Perry judging a contestant and a show that judges contestants? Shocking. Ever heard of @SimonCowell?"

Perry was criticized for being "condescending" and "rude" to "American Idol" contestants amid fallout over the joke.

In April 2023, Perry called out two contestants who struggled to connect during the duet round of Hollywood Week. The pop star commented that the performance given by Carina DeAngelo and Nutsa Buzaladze was "underwhelming."

"I just think the energy was broken between both of you, and so I think you couldn’t give each other the energy you both needed. That you both deserved," Perry said. "I think you’re both better than that performance."

Fans didn't react well to Perry's handling of the situation.

"Katy is so rude and condescending to the contestants unless it's a male cutie then she acts like a teenage fool," one user commented on a photo shared by host Ryan Seacrest at the time.

While Perry took a temporary leave from the show last May to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert, singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette stepped in.

Several viewers expressed a greater interest in Morissette over Perry — even calling for a permanent replacement.

"I hope Alanis comes back, Katy is no longer a fan favorite," one person wrote on X.

Another made a more direct request, exclaiming, "Fire katy! we want alanis!"

"Can we leave Katy in the UK and keep Alanis?" a fan asked.

When Morissette mentioned on her own X account that her appearance on the show was "a blast," one of her followers replied, "Wonderful appearance...you haven't aged in the least and your words & wisdom were so insightful and lyrical. And your comments were unselfishly intended to benefit the contestants unlike those of other judges. @LionelRichie & @katyperry could certainly take a lesson from you."

During the "American Idol" season, the "Firework" singer was met with an onslaught of boos for critiquing contestant Nutsa's wardrobe after she gave a showstopping performance of the Grace Potter and the Nocturnals hit "Paris (Ooh La La)."

Nutsa was met with positive feedback from Richie, who told the singer her energy was palpable, saying, "That was just so wonderful to watch."

Perry, who has tangled with Nutsa in the past, was ready with her commentary, telling the Georgia native, "Every time you take the stage it's like you glitter-bomb the stage."

"Listen, I think that one thing that I'd personally like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard," Perry told the singer.

The camera panned to the audience, which started booing Perry loudly, putting their thumbs down.

"Yes, yes! Katy got booed," Bryan rejoiced. "Katy got booed!"

"First time in six seasons, woohoo," Perry joked back. "But what I'm saying is that I'd like you to flip the script. I think we want to be, like, pulled in by our hearts, too. I'd love to see that, and I think America might, too," she relayed to Nutsa.

Perry is not the only judge who has taken heat from viewers for her critiques on the show, as Bryan has also faced backlash.

The two were both criticized by "American Idol" viewers after they chose to encourage people to vote rather than give a contestant feedback after a performance.

Instead of responding to We Ani's performance of "Skyfall," Perry and Bryan apparently emphasized that America should be voting for their favorites, which led some viewers to call the judges out for being "rude."

"Normally, nothing Katy Perry says bothers me as she's just known for her sense of humor and quips. Bit [sic] her dissing of We Ani? THAT was just rude," one user wrote on X.

The two judges were even asked by some X users to apologize.

"As much as I love them, I hope @katyperry and @lukebryan apologize to We Ani for not letting her have her moment and telling America they need to vote instead of applauding her performance," one viewer wrote. "Ryan said move [sic] votes than last season came in, so obviously America voted!!!"

"Really liked you, but you and Katy were very rude to We Ani," another user said after "American Idol" shared a selfie of the country music singer to X.

Bryan came to the defense of Perry when asked if fans had been too harsh in their criticism of her.

"Katy Perry's been dealing with stuff like that her whole career," the "One Margarita" singer explained during an interview at CMA Fest in June. "We all get it.… I mean we're judging kids that people at home fall in love with.… We're not going to bat 1,000 as judges."

"I think we get set up. As judges, you know, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff," he explained, addressing the influx of negative comments Perry has received about her commentary.

"My thing is, I think when me and Lionel and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we're doing the best we can."

Once the 2023 season was over and fan favorite Iam Tongi was announced as the winner, finalist and top 8 contestant Oliver Steele debunked rumors that Perry was a bully.

"I’ve seen a lot of rumors going around the internet about Katy Perry possibly leaving idol and I don’t necessarily know what’s true and what’s not. Here is what I know about [her]. Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people," he wrote on his Instagram, along with photos of himself and Perry.

"I remember being nervous at my audition, nervous during Hollywood week, hell even nervous throughout various points in the competition. Katy has an incredible ability to not just tell what emotional state you’re in, but to be able to tell what’s holding you back. I love all the judges, but Katy always seemed to be able to look into my soul and tell exactly what was troubling me, or what it was I was struggling with," he continued.

Steele complimented the "Teenage Dream" singer, writing, "It's one thing to teach someone to believe in their ability, which the judges are fabulous at. Katy reminded me to believe in who I am as an artist. She challenged me to push myself, to take on challenges that made me uncomfortable. I'm a better musician and artist after Katy Perry pushed me to believe in my potential, and to exceed my limitations."

The musician implored Perry to stay with the show, amid rumors at the time that she was contemplating quitting the program.

Perry joined "American Idol" as a judge alongside Bryan and Richie back in 2018.