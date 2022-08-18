Ben Affleck once inspired Jennifer Lopez’s music: A look at the songs and album she dedicated to the actor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance has been a 20-year love story in the making.

Ahead of reports of the famous couple hosting a second wedding at Affleck's 87-acre Georgia estate, let's look back at all the songs Lopez has dedicated to Affleck throughout her music career.

Lopez dedicated her 2002 album "This Is Me… Then" to Affleck after they began dating.

The album, which features hit singles "Jenny from the Block," "All I Have," "Baby I Love U" and "I'm Glad," reached the second spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over 6 million copies worldwide.

BEN AFFLECK TURNS 50: HOW HE REINVENTED HIMSELF AND REKINDLED HIS LOVE WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ

Both "Baby I Love U" and "I'm Glad" were co-written by Lopez and drew inspiration from her real-life relationship with Affleck. At the time, they were seen as a super couple by the public and dubbed "Bennifer."

The single "I'm Glad" saw Lopez singing about finding true love, featuring lyrics such as "I think I'm in love, damn, finally," which many observers speculated was about Affleck.

Similarly, the last single she released on the album, "Baby I Love U," addresses unconditional love with lyrics observers also believed were inspired by her romance with Affleck.

Another track on the album, "Dear Ben," was not released as a single. The song finds Lopez explicitly singing about Affleck, with lyrics such as "You're perfect. I just can't control myself. Seems I'm addicted to the way you like to touch me."

Released in November 2002, the year the couple was first engaged, the album's dedication to Affleck states, "You are my life … my sole inspiration for every lyric, every emotion, every bit of feeling on this record."

While the happy couple has certainly been through ups and downs over the last 20 years, it's clear how important Lopez's relationship with Affleck was when they first became an item in 2002.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot a month ago in Las Vegas during a private midnight ceremony on the famous Strip.

The couple is celebrating their nuptials with a three-day wedding bash for friends and family at Affleck's private mansion in Georgia this weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Celebrity friends like Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel are expected to be in attendance.