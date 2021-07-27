Jennifer Lopez mocks Ben Affleck's 'awful' phoenix back tattoo in resurfaced video: 'What are you doing?'

Jennifer Lopez slammed boyfriend Ben Affleck’s intricate back tattoo in a recently resurfaced video from 2016.

The "Jenny from the Block" singer appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2016 where she played a game of "Plead the Fifth" in which host Andy Cohen asked her three tough questions in which she agreed to only refuse to answer one of them. After turning down his first question, the second asked for her honest opinion on Affleck’s back tattoo that he had been spotted with for the first time.

"It’s awful!" she shouted. "But I would tell him that. I would tell him like, ‘What are you doing?’"

She got more specific about her gripe, adding: "It has too many colors. His tattoos always have too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful. You know what I mean? They should be like… cooler, I don't know."

After Affleck was spotted with the massive ink that depicts a colorful phoenix, he told Extra TV in an interview that it was "fake for a movie." However, when it was spotted again two years later, he had to admit that it was indeed a real tattoo. During a 2019 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," he defended his decision noting that it represents something important to him personally.

"It's meaningful to me, I like it. It’s something that I sort of kept private. It wasn’t like I was sort of doing photo shoots or whatever," he continued. "We didn't know the paparazzi was there so they got a picture of my tattoo and yeah the sentiment ran against."

But despite criticism, the "Argo" star stood by the ink, adding: "I love my tattoo. I'm very happy with it."

It’s unclear if JLo has changed her tune on the back tattoo given that she and Affleck have rekindled their romance. The duo was snapped together on a yacht while they vacationed in the French Riviera. While the singer had no shortage of steamy bikini snaps, sporting a $650 bikini and matching $2,300 cape , Affleck kept his shirt on and the tattoo hidden the whole time.

Lopez and Affleck, 48, were first spotted together in late April after she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez just a few weeks earlier. The "Hustlers" star and the "Argo" director were originally together from 2002-2004.