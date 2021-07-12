Jennifer Lopez opens up about when her life began 'falling into place': 'Happiness starts with me'

Jennifer Lopez is putting her own happiness ahead of everything else.

The singer and actress, who recently debuted her latest collaboration "Cambia El Paso" with Rauw Alejandro, said as much in a recent interview with Apple Music 1, explaining she came to terms with herself that she was "good" on her own.

"Happiness starts within me," the "Hustlers" star, 51, told Ebro Darden. "Once I realized that, things [happened]. Things happen that you don't expect to ever happen."

"Once you get to the point where you're like, 'This is not right for me, or this doesn't feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.' Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place," she continued. "I think that's how you should process this moment that I feel again."

JENNIFER LOPEZ HEADS BACK TO THE OFFICE AFTER ROMANTIC WEEKEND WITH BEN AFFLECK

The world has bared witness to Lopez’s ebb-and-flow life in real-time over the past year in which she split from her former MLB slugger fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April and re-ignited a thought-to-be extinguished flame with her other ex-fiancé, actor Ben Affleck, whom Lopez was previously in a relationship from 2002-2004.

Lopez told Apple Music 1 that her life often intertwines with her music, which essentially makes it all that much more real and true to herself.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK RETURN FROM HAMPTONS AS THEY CONSIDER BIG NEXT STEP IN THEIR RELATIONSHIP: SOURCE

She said as she lives her everyday life she is constantly "trying to grow and evolve and become more fully myself and true to myself" and added that the past three decades of her illustrious career has been a "journey."

"It always shows up in the music," she said. "Sometimes you have to change direction, even though that might be painful or it might seem weird to other people. It's really just about who you are and what feels right to you, and that's what it's about."

Added the mother of two: "My mission has always been to kind of put love into the world, love and beauty and art," she said.

"And that has always been my thing, and music and movies and all the things and how it manifests itself. But at the end of the day ... I think when you do watch artists and you're lucky enough as I am to be able to continue to do what you love for so long, you watch a life. You watch a life unfold in front of you and you watch a person really find their way."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On Friday, the actors once again stepped out for a lunch outing at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles with their children from previous marriages.

Joining the stars were Emme, Lopez's 13-year-old daughter, and Samuel, Affleck's 9-year-old son.

Lopez shares Emme – and her twin brother Max – with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck, 48, shares Samuel, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working," an insider previously told UsWeekly. "They plan on moving in together very soon."