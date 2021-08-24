Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck share a laugh as they rock matching outfits while shopping in LA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going strong.

The couple were spotted out-and-about in Los Angeles on Tuesday enjoying one another's company, at one point seen sharing a laugh.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, sweetly donned matching outfits for their outing.

The "Hustlers" actress wore a black tank top tucked into a calf-length black-and-white striped skirt with a thin black belt. She completed her ensemble with golden earrings and bracelets, dark sunglasses, simple black heels and a matching purse.

For his part, Affleck looked sharp in a black button-down with slim black jeans and matching shoes.

It seems the actor has upped his style game since he resumed dating the fashion icon, as he often used to be seen in simple – if not mismatched – outfits.

The "Argo" actor was recently seen wearing $800 Hermes sneakers, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The new kicks and his more recent outfits are a step up from the outfits that have made him the subject of internet memes in the past.

Earlier in the day, Affleck was spotted shopping with his mother, browsing rings and other jewelry at Tiffany & Co. jewelry in Los Angeles.

The sighting prompted fans to wonder if Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were heading down the path of engagement for the second time.

However, Fox News is told that the director-actor and his family not only walked by many other stores in the Century City mall, but they also looked at other items at the jewelry store. The source added that the trio – made up of Affleck, his mother and his son Samuel – was simply taking in some fresh air at the outdoor retail center.

The pop star and Oscar winner were previously in a relationship from 2002-2004 and were engaged for a time. The end of their relationship was widely chalked up to intense media attention on the two, and they've both said as much in interviews since the breakup.

They rekindled their relationship after Lopez split from her fiance Alex Rodriguez, whom she started dating in 2017 before splitting up earlier this year.

Affleck's most recent relationship before the "Let's Get Loud" singer was with actress Ana de Armas, whom he dated for about a year before they went their separate ways in early 2021.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.