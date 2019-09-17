Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney spotted near NYC courthouse, fueling marriage rumors

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are married — maybe.

The 29-year-old "Hunger Games" star and Maroney, a 34-year-old art dealer, were spotted outside New York City's Marriage Bureau in downtown Manhattan on Monday, Page Six reported.

The happy couple was seen alongside security guards, a friend and a photographer — and Lawrence appeared to be holding what looked like paperwork.

Someone who apparently witnessed the pair near the city clerk's office wrote in a now-deleted tweet, according to to the news outlet: “When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!”

The Oscar winner and Maroney got engaged earlier this year, a rep for Lawrence told Fox News in February. She said in June that Maroney is "just the best person I've ever met in my whole life" and so her engagement to him "was a very, very easy decision."

She revealed in a candid interview later that month she had a "'bridezilla' moment" and cried while planning for her nuptials.

"I cried because I thought I didn’t want to have a bachelorette party, and then last minute I decided I did. Then nobody was available because it was last minute. And then I started crying,” she said during an episode of Catt Sadler’s “Naked” podcast. “I was like, ‘I don’t even know why I’m crying. I didn’t know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic.’ [Maroney] was like, ‘Oh my god, you don’t need to feel pathetic.'”

But regardless of that moment, the "Silver Linings Playbook" actress said she's otherwise "been in a good place. ... I haven’t been neurotic about [wedding planning]. I’m like, too lazy to be neurotic. I saw a dress I liked and I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue and I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue.’”

She added of Maroney: “He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever. And, fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!'”

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky and Madeline Farber contributed to this report.