Jennifer Esposito reportedly skips town amid $43 million lawsuit

Former "Blue Bloods" star Jennifer Esposito has reportedly skipped town months after her gluten-free bakery Jennifer's Way was hit with a $43 million lawsuit.

Esposito "is taking off to Denmark for an undetermined amount of time," a source told Page Six.

Investors, including the actress' British model husband Louis Dowler, hit Esposito with the suit in March.

They alledge Esposito's bakery is failing. They say she redirected the company's website to her personal blog and told consumers the products couldn't be trusted.

"Esposito has instilled and promoted a groundless and downright false sense of fear that the very same products with the same recipes, coming from the same facility, that she once stood behind, are now unsafe to consume," the lawsuit reads.

The source adds that the 43-year-old left the country to "process all of her legal woes."

She is also in the middle of divorcing her second husband and investor Dowler. She was previously married to actor Bradley Cooper and engaged two more times before she married Dowler in 2014.

This is not the first time Esposito has made headlines for a controversy. She memorably alleged in 2012 that she was put on indefinite leave from the CBS show "Blue Bloods" after informing the network of her Celiac disease diagnosis.

“CBS. . . PUT me on unpaid leave and has blocked me from working anywhere else after my doc said u needed a reduced schedule due to celiac," Esposito tweeted at the time. "CBS didn’t listen to my doc and I collapsed on set. Which everyone saw! After a week off my doc said I could return to work but CBS implied that I was NOT truly ill and this was a scheme to get a raise!”

CBS responded saying, "Jennifer has informed us that she is only available to work on a very limited part-time schedule. As a result, she’s unable to perform the demands of her role and we regretfully had to put her character on a leave of absence . . . We hope that she will be able to return at some point in the future."

A rep for Esposito did not return FOX411's request for comment.