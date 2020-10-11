Jennifer Aniston shows off new rescue puppy: 'He stole my heart'

Jennifer Aniston's family is growing.

The "Friends" alum, 51, occasionally shows off her pooch Clyde on Instagram, and now she's gotten him a little buddy.

In a video shared to social media on Sunday, Aniston introduced the world to Lord Chesterfield, her newest pup.

In the video, the puppy can be seen sleeping with a rawhide stick hanging out of his mouth.

"Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with the bone in your mouth?" whispers the actress in the clip. "I think you have."

"Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family," she wrote in the caption. "This is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately."

The star then gave a shoutout to The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa, who operates a dog rescue, thanking them "for the incredible work" they carry out.

"Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes," Aniston concluded.

Actress Rita Wilson commented on the post, asking about the breed.

Wagmore responded, calling the pup a Great Pyrenees mix.

"I actually cannot deal with this cuteness," wrote Lily Collins in the comments. "The name, the pose, everything. Congrats!!!!"

"Love at first sight," wrote Maria Sharapova.

Comedia Bridget Everett added: "What a sweetie."