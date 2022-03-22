Jenna Jameson says she’s not ‘paralyzed,’ but diagnosis for mystery illness still remains unclear

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jenna Jameson is giving a new update on her mystery illness.

The former adult film star took to her Instagram Story on Monday and clarified that she’s not "paralyzed" and is "able to move her legs" after she was hospitalized.

"I am just dealing with extreme muscle weakness," the 47-year-old wrote. "Some issues with my left nerve."

Jameson added that she’s "slowly" getting stronger.

"I am walking around – with a walker," Jameson explained. "My legs have lost a lot of muscle so I am busy trying to build it back. This has been not only physically taxing, but I think, more than that, just really mentally challenging. Very mentally challenging."

Jameson revealed that her diagnosis remains unclear. However, the issue seems to stem from her left femoral nerve, which runs from the hip down to above the knee. It also controls the surrounding muscles.

Despite the "messy" health setback, Jameson insisted she was not giving up on her recovery.

"I am fighting, I am kicking a--, I am taking names and soon I will be back up on my feet unaided, and life will be back to normal," she said. "I mean, as normal as I can be."

A spokesperson for Jameson didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Earlier this year, Jameson was hospitalized for nearly two months. Jameson was first diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome and took to Instagram to share her diagnosis. However, not long after, her partner, Lior Bitton, posted an update on the star's Instagram page, revealing that she does not have the autoimmune condition after additional tests were run.

"Just a little update, Jenna is still in the hospital," he shared in mid-January. "She doesn't have Guillain-Barré syndrome. It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVig, so she does not have Guillain-Barré."

IVig — short for intravenous immune globulin — is a treatment for patients with antibody deficiencies.

Earlier in Jameson's hospitalization, Bitton revealed that Jameson underwent CT and MRI scans, as well as a spinal tap test.

"She's not feeling so good. She was actually throwing up for a couple of weeks, and we had to take her to the hospital," he recalled at the time, adding that she was released after a CT scan came back with "so-so" results.

"She came back home, and she couldn't carry herself. Her muscles in her legs were very weak," Bitton continued. "She wasn't able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom and I would have to pick her up and put her in bed."

Within two days, Jameson was unable to walk, her partner said, even with a walker. Bitton then took her back to the hospital, where they began to run tests.

Jameson and Bitton share a 4-year-old daughter named Batel Lu. She also shares 13-year-old twin boys, Journey and Jesse, with ex Tito Ortiz.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.