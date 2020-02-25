Jenna Jameson reveals highs, lows of keto weight loss journey: 'It's a marathon, not a sprint'

Jenna Jameson wants her fans to know that results don't happen overnight.

The former adult film star, who has been documenting her weight loss and keto diet journey with her fans, shared an honest and uplifting update this week.

Jameson, 45, showed off her figure in a black, form-fitting dress on Instagram as she discussed how she's powered through recent changes in her body.

"Long awaited but quite anti climactic #keto update. I am losing slowly slowly. I'm now 14 lbs down but I've been fluctuating," Jameson wrote.

"I think hormones are playing a huge part. I'm still breastfeeding and recently got my period back after 3 years. So I feel up and down, hot flashes galore and in need of all things salty," Jameson continued.

"Moral of the story, give yourself grace, it's a marathon not a sprint! Love you guys #ketoweightloss"

The entertainer received a mix of criticism and praise in response to her update.

One user commended Jameson for being a "fantastic mom, inspirational figure and successful business woman."

"You've got this, just keep moving forward and don't pay any attention to those that make comments to bring you down or think they know you. We should all be encouraging each other!" another fan replied.

Although some of Jameson's followers weren't as kind. When one ordered Jameson to "stop" breastfeeding, she hit back with a response in defense of her choices.

"It's time for you to mind your own t**s," said the star.

Another user tried to tear Jameson down by reminding her of her former substance abuse.

"You'll lose more weight faster if you stay away from alcohol, which turns to sugar," a fan commented, to which Jameson replied, "I've been sober for over 4 years, bro."

In December, Jameson revealed she was returning to keto after gaining 20 pounds.

"Confession. I've gained 20 pounds. Ugh. I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life," she wrote on social media at the time.

A month later, she showed off her flattering figure in a Baywatch-inspired red swimsuit.

Jameson has been at the forefront of championing the benefits of the keto diet, which she started in March 2018 following the birth of her daughter Batel Lu in April 2017.