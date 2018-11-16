Jenna Bush Hager checks Broadway off her bucket list with 'Chicago' debut

Jenna Bush Hager lived out one of her biggest childhood dreams last month, when she had her Broadway debut in the hit musical "Chicago."

On Thursday, the former first daughter shared the unforgettable experience with fans on an episode of "Today."

The Chicago producers invited the 36-year-old to perform for one night in a dancing role. The opportunity was presented to the TV personality after she and her co-hosts were given the chance to "live out their childhood dreams" for an episode of the morning show.

“My mom would take me every year to try out for the role of baby Cosette in 'Les Mis,'” Hager gushed revealing her longtime love for Broadway. “I never made the cut — until now.”

The “Today” show followed Hager as she got ready for her big night.

“This is my first time on the Broadway stage," the mother of two said prior to the performance. "I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little girl in Dallas, Texas. I hope I have my lines down.”

The actor for one day practiced her lines and dance moves before the show's opening and visibly lit up after receiving flowers from her husband and a Paybill with her name featured in it as part of the cast.

Before taking her place on stage, Hager said, “Dreams do come true! And the truth is when dreams do come true, it’s a little scary. I'm nervous!"

But a little bit of initial stage fright didn't stop the Broadway star from living her dream. While on stage, Hager donned a black corset top and Spanx accessorized with knee-high boots and a top hat. Though she admitted that the sexy "Chicago" costume "took some getting used to," she showed confidence during the show's introduction theme and the famous "Razzle Dazzle" number.

At the end of her Broadway debut, Hager received a round of applause from the audience and a giant bouquet of roses.

“Just like that, I was razzle-dazzled by Broadway,” she said. “Even better than in my dreams.”

The sister of the newly-married Barbara Bush previously opened up about her love of the theater and auditioning for musical productions such as "Les Misérables" when she was a kid while on "Megyn Kelly Today" in October.

“Y’all, my mom would drive me every year to try out for baby Cosette,” she said on the show. “And every year, they’d be like, ‘No. Not this well-fed, tan Texan who can’t sing, can’t dance.'”

Hager also joked that her alluring lingerie-style costume definitely caught her husband’s eye.

“He asked [if we could keep it] and they said no,” she said. “Living out your dreams, turns out, is scary and also so fun.”