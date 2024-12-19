Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

Jelly Roll defends Donald Trump encounter at UFC event, stresses importance of respecting the president

President-elect Donald Trump told Jelly Roll he loved his song 'Save Me'

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Jelly Roll believes he's a 'living manifestation' of being equipped by God Video

Jelly Roll believes he's a 'living manifestation' of being equipped by God

Jelly Roll spoke to Fox News Digital about his relationship with God and being able to inspire other people.

Last month, country star Jelly Roll's interaction with President-elect Donald Trump at the UFC 309 event held at Madison Square Garden ignited a fervent conversation on social media, exacerbated by body language analysis. 

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, exhibited undeniable excitement when meeting Trump, a reaction he chose to defend on this week's episode of his wife, Bunnie XO's podcast, "Dumb Blonde."

"I don't care who you were, if you were in that building, the hair on your skin stood up," he said of Trump's grand entrance in MSG. "And you looked, and all you're watching is the president-elect, who got elected like, 8 days ago, walking in, with his entire cabinet with him - almost. You know what I mean? And his kids and his grandchildren. And it was powerful, dude. Like I don't care what side of the aisle you're on."

JELLY ROLL SHUTS DOWN CONCERNS HIS WEIGHT LOSS WOULD DESTROY CAREER 

Jelly Roll beams wearing a backwards navy trucker hat and jacket while meeting Donald Trump (back to camera) at the UFC 309 event

Less than two weeks after the election, Jelly Roll, right, shook hands with President-elect Donald Trump at the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images)

The event, held 11 days after the election, was star-studded, filled with some of Trump's most devout supporters, including Elon Musk, Kid Rock, and UFC founder and CEO Dana White. 

Dana White in black, Donald Trump in a royal blue suit and red tie, Kid Rock wearing a black hat and leather jacket and Elon Musk in a black leather jacket pose for a photo at the UFC 309 event

President-elect Donald Trump, center left, posed for a photograph with three of his loyal supporters, Dana White, left, Kid Rock and Elon Musk, right. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

"Everybody's like, ‘You look really - you got a goofy smile on your face.’ I'm like, 'Y'all couldn't feel what we were feeling," he explained of social media video that showed him eagerly watching Trump's processional. "Like that room was palpitating. And when Trump walks right by me, I'm like ‘He don’t know who I am.' So right then I was like, ‘Well. Damn. I’m not gonna get to meet the president. I was kinda sad.'"

Jelly Roll smiles while speaking with (partially obscured) Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk at the UFC 309 event

Jelly Roll is photographed alongside Elon Musk, President-elect Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. at the UFC event. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images)

However, the men did end up meeting.

"I kind of look over and [Trump] makes eye contact. And what you don't see in the video was, he gives me the Trump point," Jelly Roll explained. "I go to shake his hand, I put my hand on his shoulder," he recalled, remembering that he was worried the Secret Service wouldn't approve of the touching. "And he puts his hand on my shoulder."

Jelly Roll said Trump told him that he loved his emotional ballad, "Save Me," released in 2020 and that the country singer was "doing incredible things."

Jelly Roll in a black shirt and backward hat looks out into the distance during a performance

Jelly Roll's 2020 song "Save Me" is liked by President-elect Donald Trump. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Jelly Roll)

Speaking more to the backlash, Jelly Roll told his wife that meeting Trump was a no-brainer. "There’s not a chance in hell I’m not going to meet the president-elect," he said. "I don’t care…if I would have got a call to go meet Joe Biden at any point, I would have stopped what I was doing to go meet him. That’s the active president. I wouldn’t have cared what people thought…what I even think about his policies," he admitted.

"I don’t hide behind the ‘I’m not political’ stuff — I’m not political!… I like to talk about things I'm passionate about. With that, I like to know about 'em. I don’t know enough about politics to act like I know anything that’s going on, what anybody’s standing for policy-wise. I genuinely don’t know," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jelly Roll wears black hat on the howard stern show.

Jelly Roll said he grew up in a family that did not care about politics. (Jason Kempin)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"There’s not a chance in hell I’m not going to meet the president-elect…I don’t care…if I would have got a call to go meet Joe Biden at any point, I would have stopped what I was doing to go meet him. That’s the active president. I wouldn’t have cared what people thought…what I even think about his policies."

— Jelly Roll

"I didn't grow up in a voting culture. My father didn't push voting on me. My mother didn't push voting on me," the Tennessee-raised singer said. "They did push, ‘respect our president’ on me, though," he added. "That's the hardest job in the world. Respect whoever has it, you know?"

"When I look back at my relationship with politics - like, we didn't watch election night. I don't have one memory of us as a family really giving a s--- who's getting elected. So I've just always carried that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending