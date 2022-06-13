Jeff Bridges admits fan love 'saved' his life while battling COVID, cancer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeff Bridges had a harder time dealing with his COVID-19 battle than he did with cancer.

Bridges opened up about his "tough" battle with coronavirus while he was battling Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma during a recent interview.

"Well dealing with the cancer, you know, having chemo treatments that stripped my immune system," Bridges explained during an appearance on "Good Morning America." "And once I got the COVID, I had nothing to fight it with in my body. So that was pretty tough."

Bridges explained that love from his family and fans kept him going.

JEFF BRIDGES SHARES UPDATE ON LYMPHOMA BATTLE: TUMOR HAS ‘DRASTICALLY SHRUNK'

"Family and fans, and you feel all that love and energy coming," Bridges said. "That can't help but make you feel better. Probably saved my life feeling all that love coming."

"GMA" host Lara Spencer asked Bridges if the love from fans changed his outlook on his cancer diagnosis.

"Yeah a bit," he responded. "It kind of enhanced my outlook. It was basically the same outlook, but everything got a chance to get more intense. You know, you feel that love, not only the love that's coming at you, but how much love you feel for everybody."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bridges was working on the series "The Old Man" when he was diagnosed with cancer. The actor took a break and worked on his health until he could come back and continue with the project. The FX series is set to premiere on June 16.

"I was sick for a year and then came back to work with all the same cast and crew, and it was like I had a bizarre dream or something," Bridges said on the red carpet at Wednesday's premiere of the film.

The "The Big Lebowski" actor's cancer diagnosis came after he found something strange in his stomach while doing exercises at home.

He previously told People magazine that he was "close to dying" while battling the cancer along with COVID.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"COVID made my cancer look like nothing," he told the outlet. "I was pretty close to dying. The doctors kept telling me, ‘Jeff, you’ve got to fight. You’re not fighting.’ I was in surrender mode. I was ready to go. I was dancing with my mortality."

Bridges is now in remission.