Jeannie Mai gives health update after hospitalization, 'DWTS' exit

Jeannie Mai is in recovery mode.

The 41-year-old television personality was hospitalized just days ago to receive treatment for epiglottitis, a potentially life-threatening condition in which the tissue of the windpipe becomes inflamed, potentially blocking airflow to the lungs, according to Mayo Clinic.

The health scare took Mai out of the running in the ongoing season of "Dancing With the Stars" as she was forced to exit the show.

On Thursday, "The Real" co-host took to Instagram to share a very brief update on her recovery.

The star shared a mirror selfie seemingly taken in the bathroom of a hospital room.

In the pic, the star wore a white graphic tee and dark pants as she smiled slightly and offered a thumbs up.

The T-shirt displayed a photo of a billboard reading "Vote Jeannie," which her fiancé, rapper Jeezy, rented to encourage "DWTS" viewers to support her.

"4 days post surgery," she wrote over the pic. "No speaking no chewing no bad t-shirts."

On Monday, the star also offered an update on her health, sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed, and a second of her with her "DWTS" pro partner, Brandon Armstrong.

"I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition," Mai wrote." What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days."

Mai added that although she will be making a full recovery, she is "devastated" that she won't be able to compete any longer on "DWTS."

