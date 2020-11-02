Jeannie Mai hospitalized, forced to leave 'Dancing With the Stars'

Jeannie Mai is ending her "Dancing With the Star" journey, Fox News can confirm.

The TV host, 41, was diagnosed with epiglottitis and hospitalized recently. The condition is potentially life-threatening, as the tissue in the windpipe becomes inflamed and can block airflow to the lungs, according to Mayo Clinic.

Mai confirmed in a statement to Fox News she won't be returning to the current season of "DWTS" where she was competing with partner Brandon Armstrong.

"It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on 'DWTS.' My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my 'DWTS' journey has to end here," the statement read.

"The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come. I can't thank my partner Brandon enough for being so supportive and believing in me. I also want to thank MAI fans who voted every week and I wish everyone else in the competition the best of luck!" she added.

Mai and Armstrong narrowly escaped elimination last week. This week was supposed to be double elimination but, since Mai withdrew, only one couple will face the chopping block.

Reps for ABC and BBC Studios told Fox News, "Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination."

Mai previously told Fox News she couldn't wait to get back on TV and "reconnect with people."

"I think we've been watching so many shows where we just watch the show and this is something that we need where we're into the show and I'm picking music that I hope revives other people's memories of their favorite moments in life and makes people happy," she said.

Mai said participating in the show is her way of "group-hugging with America again" because "I feel like I haven't seen anybody for such a long time."