Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Jay-Z accused of raping a minor in Diddy sexual assault lawsuit: docs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing 15 years to life in prison on sex trafficking charges

By Tracy Wright , Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Former federal prosecutor calls latest Diddy court claims 'weak' Video

Former federal prosecutor calls latest Diddy court claims 'weak'

Sex trafficking suspect Sean 'Diddy' Combs' protest about having his jail cell searched is a stretch, according to Neama Rahmani, a trial lawyer and former assistant US attorney.

Jay-Z was accused of raping a minor along with Sean "Diddy" Combs at a MTV VMAs after-party in 2000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The lawsuit, which was initially filed in October, was refiled Sunday in New York by an anonymous accuser claiming Jay-Z, whose full name is Shawn Carter, "raped" her while Combs and "Celebrity B" watched.

Initially, the lawsuit stated Combs raped the minor while "Celebrity A" and "Celebrity B" watched. Carter was named as "Celebrity A" in the refiled lawsuit.

Representatives for Jay-Z did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

DIDDY ACCUSED OF RAPING 13-YEAR-OLD WHILE CELEBRITIES WATCHED AT VMAS AFTER-PARTY: LAWSUIT

Rappers Jay-Z and Diddy wear grey ensembles at party

Jay-Z was accused of rape in a Sean "Diddy" Combs lawsuit. (Kevin Mazur)

Combs and Carter allegedly "took turns assaulting the minor," according to the lawsuit. "Many others were present at the afterparty, but did nothing to stop the assault." 

The 13-year-old girl was dropped off at Radio City Music Hall by a friend as she wanted to attend the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000, according to a lawsuit. In an attempt to gain entry to the venue, she began approaching limousine drivers waiting outside the celebrity-filled event.

‘JANE DOE’ IN DIDDY LAWSUIT REVEALED TO BE EX-WIFE OF NHL STAR: REPORT

"One of the limousine drivers she spoke to claimed to work for [Diddy]," the lawsuit read. "He told her that Combs liked younger girls and said she ‘fit what Diddy was looking for,’ not allowing her into the Awards, but inviting her to an afterparty."

Sean Diddy Combs and Jay-Z wear colorful suits at Roc Nation brunch

Combs and Carter allegedly "took turns assaulting the minor," according to documents. (Getty Images)

The 13-year-old "recognized many celebrities" upon arrival at the party and was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. However, she was not given a copy.

WATCH ON FOX NATION: WHAT DIDDY DO?

Combs, who would have been 30 years old at the time, then allegedly attempted to force the girl to perform oral sex on him. He stopped after she hit him in the neck, according to the lawsuit.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending