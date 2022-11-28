Expand / Collapse search
Jay Leno returns to comedy club after burn accident, new photos show

Leno suffered 'serious burns' to multiple parts of his body from an automotive fire

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Jay Leno is out of the burns center Video

Jay Leno is out of the burns center

Jay Leno is seen for the first since being released from the burn center, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. (Backgrid/The Mega Agency)

Jay Leno is back in action.

The funny man and car fanatic made his return to a Hermosa Beach comedy club on Sunday - his first gig since his horrifying burn accident over two weeks ago.

Leno, who frequents The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa was swarmed by flocks of fans and media upon his arrival with wife Mavis.

The former "Tonight Show" host drove himself to the venue in a blue Tesla.

For the first time since suffering serious burns, Jay Leno returned to his Sunday Night Comedy Gig in Hermosa Beach.

For the first time since suffering serious burns, Jay Leno returned to his Sunday Night Comedy Gig in Hermosa Beach. (Tim Regas/SplashNews.com)

The 72-year-old comedian suffered what was described as "serious burns" to his hands, chest, and face after a fire erupted at his garage in Burbank. It resulted in the comedian receiving hyperbaric chamber treatment.

At the time of the accident, Leno had to cancel a gig he was slated to perform at, per People Magazine.

In new photos, Leno's burns are most noticeable on his chin and neck.

Along with his wife Mavis, Jay leno returned to The Comedy &amp; Magic Club.

Along with his wife Mavis, Jay leno returned to The Comedy &amp; Magic Club. (Tim Regas/SplashNews.com)

Less than a week ago, Leno was seen out and about after being released from the West Hills hospital, where he expressed his excitement for performing at the Comedy & Magic Club.

In a statement shared with the public from the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, it was relayed that "Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes."

Jay Leno had previously shared his plans to perform at The Comedy &amp; Magic Club.

Jay Leno had previously shared his plans to perform at The Comedy &amp; Magic Club. (Tim Regas/SplashNews.com)

Leno has shown no signs of slowing down despite the severity of his accident. His next scheduled performance at the Hermosa spot is Sunday, December 4.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

