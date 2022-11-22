Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital

Jay Leno was in his happy place once again as he was spotted for the first time cruising down the street in a silver, 2002 Mercedes-Benz just one day after being released from the Grossman Burn Center.

Leno was released from the West Hills hospital on Monday after a 10-day stay where he received multiple surgeries for third-degree burns to his face, chest and hands from a fire which broke out at his garage in Burbank.

"Everything's OK," Jay said while laughing. Leno also admitted he's ready to go back to work, too, and will be "performing Sunday at the Comedy Magic Club." When told to get some rest, Leno quipped, "Ya, I need barbecue."

Jay looked completely at ease driving down the street despite the traumatic event nearly two weeks ago when he was sprayed with gasoline while working on one of his vintage vehicles and a fire ignited, causing serious damage to his body.

The car connoisseur had burns across the left side of his face, and showed had deep scabs on his hands as he held onto the steering wheel while on a joyride in LA.

He wore a pair of black circular glasses, and his trademark blue denim long-sleeve over a white T-shirt as he cruised down the street with his windows rolled down.

Doctor Peter Grossman was "optimistic that he will make a full recovery," and said in a release provided to Fox News Digital that he was "pleased with Jay's progress."

"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," the Grossman Burn Center said in a statement.

"He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."