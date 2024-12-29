Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

Jay Leno addresses rumors his facial injuries were related to mob retaliation

Comedian Jay Leno suffered bruised face, black eye after rolling down hill in November

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Jay Leno says he’s ‘very lucky in life’ as he cares for his wife with dementia Video

Jay Leno says he’s ‘very lucky in life’ as he cares for his wife with dementia

Jay Leno gave Fox News Digital an update on his wife Mavis, who is suffering from dementia.

Jay Leno paid his dues by appearing on fellow comedian Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.

The former "Tonight Show" host clarified a floating rumor that injuries to his face were from a beating by the mob due to owed gambling debts.

In November, Leno revealed that he broke his wrist and sustained significant bruising on his face and body after falling down a 60-foot hill outside his hotel.

Hours after the fall, the acclaimed stand-up comedian took the stage for a show wearing an eye patch.

JAY LENO SUFFERED BROKEN WRIST, FACE BRUISING IN NASTY FALL BUT PERFORMED LIVE SHOW BEFORE GOING TO HOSPITAL

Comedian Jay Leno was heavily bruised following a fall.

Jay Leno suffered severe bruising from a fall in November. (Getty Images)

Maher asked Leno about the rumors, to which Jay responded, "Well, I like the idea that they wouldn’t just take one of my cars for the gambling debt."

Leno, a long-time automobile enthusiast, is known to have hundreds of collectible cars in his personal garage worth millions of dollars.

JAY LENO ‘FEELING GOOD’ DESPITE SUFFERING BRUISED FACE FROM FALL

He did, however, remember an encounter with the mafia when he was a young comedian.

"I was pretty smart," he said. "I remember years ago I was at Catch a Rising Star, and I was onstage, and this guy – a mob guy – comes up to me afterwards, and he goes, 'Hey, you’re a funny kid. You’re a funny kid.'

Jay Leno buckles up behind the wheel

Leno flashed a peace sign while driving shortly after the fall in November. (MEGA)

"He takes $100, and he puts it in my pocket. I say, ‘Oh, thank you.' I say, ‘Look, I don’t mean any disrespect but, you know, give it to the church or something… I’m OK, but thank you.’ And he says to me, ‘You know, you’re a smart kid. You don’t take money from people like me. That’s smart.’ And nobody ever bothered me again."

While Leno admitted he never had any trouble, he witnessed the mob "kick the crap out of comics left and right" for being "wise a------s" onstage.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He also didn't understand the rumors simply because he doesn't like losing money.

"I don't gamble," Leno confessed. "Losing 100 bucks makes me feel stupider than winning one thousand makes me feel good. Because I go, ‘I could have taken my wife to dinner.'"

Jay Leno poses with a red sports car for his show about rare vehicles

Jay Leno has hundreds of rare and collectible cars in his Burbank garage. (Walker Dalton)

Last month, the comedian told "Inside Edition" that he broke his wrist, sustained significant bruising on his face and body and lost a fingernail after falling down a rocky 60-foot hill. 

His hotel fall was just the latest in a string of traumatic incidents for Leno, who was also "knocked off" his motorcycle in January 2023.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Leno sustained two broken ribs, broke his kneecaps and a collarbone after being clotheslined while riding his motorcycle through a parking lot. 

"I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."

Jay Leno smiles with nurses while leaving the Grossman Burn Center.

Jay Leno revealed the burns he suffered from a garage fire in November 2022 as he leaves the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills. (Grossman Burn Center)

In 2022, Leno underwent multiple surgeries after suffering third-degree burns in a gasoline fire. Leno reportedly suffered significant burns to his face and hands as well as his chest while working underneath a car in his Burbank-area garage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending