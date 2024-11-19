Jay Leno covers face injuries with eye patch after nasty fall

Jay Leno is "holding up fine" after taking a nasty fall outside his hotel.

The comedian covered up his black eye with an eye patch as he arrived at Monday's Comedy for Koby event in Beverly Hills.

"I was staying at a hotel that was on a hill," Leno explained to TMZ. "The restaurant was [at the bottom], but I didn't have a car. To get to it, you had to walk about a mile and a half around."

The "Jay Leno's Garage" star chose to take a shortcut. Instead of making it down, Leno "rolled down the hill" and hit his head on a rock. The comedian also showed off his black eye under his eye patch.

The fall occurred a couple of hours before Leno was set to take the stage.

"Well, I did the show and then when I came back to L.A. I went to the hospital."

"It's not that big a deal," he said of not breaking his show schedule. "It's all right."

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Leno for further comment.

Leno's hotel fall comes after a string of traumatic incidents left the comedian injured.

In January 2023, Leno was "knocked off" his motorcycle. The "Cars" star broke two ribs, two kneecaps and a collarbone.

"I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," Leno told the Las Vegas Review Journal .

"I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."

In 2022, Leno underwent multiple surgeries after suffering third-degree burns in a gasoline fire. Leno suffered "significant burns to his face and hands," as well as his chest, while working underneath a car in his Burbank-area garage.

"At this age, you don't learn from your mistakes. You just keep doing the same stupid things," he joked during the new interview with TMZ.

