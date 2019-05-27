Jason Momoa shares old 'Game of Thrones' photo from when he was 'too broke to go home'

Jason Momoa is looking back at his early days on "Game of Thrones."

On Sunday, the 39-year-old actor — who starred as Khal Drogo on season one of the hit HBO series from 2011 to 2012 — shared a rare behind-the-scenes look into the show.

In the photograph, taken by his best friend Brian, a smiling Momoa is seen lying down in the back of a van which was located "off the road" in "some quiet parking lot" in Donegal, Ireland.

According to the star, during that time "Game of Thrones" had a short break from filming and the pals were too "broke to fly home," so instead, they rented a U-Haul.

"So homesick. Looking through my phone I found this," Momoa began his post. "Off the road some quiet parking lot in donegal. It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend @captainriff 📸.

"While filming GOT we had a lil break We were to [sic] broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness," he recalled. "Turns out it’s perfect everywhere."

"So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most," Momoa continued. "I still miss my family. Been a long road and I feel like I’m just getting started. On the roam Needs to go home. Ps ill ask Brian for more pics he’s got the gold. Aloha j."

Since his role on "Game of Thrones," Momoa has gone on to star on the big screen as Aquaman in three feature films. He will reprise his role as the superhero in 2022's "Aquaman 2."